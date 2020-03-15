From The Peekskill School Superintendent: In English and En Espanol

Dear Peekskill City School District Families,

The health and safety of our students, staff and families is of the utmost importance to the Peekskill City School District. This morning, nearly all of the superintendents from the Lower Hudson Valley met with New York State officials, a legislative representative, and State Education Department officials to discuss the public health concern that the COVID-19 coronavirus poses to our communities and our schools. In this meeting, there was a collective concern for the safety of our students, staff, and our respective communities.

In response to these concerns, I am announcing that all Peekskill Schools will be closed on Monday, March 16, 2020 and Tuesday, March 17, 2020. This means that there will be no school, extracurricular activities or transportation for out-of-district students on these two days. This school closure will be consistent with the model of social distancing that has been recommended by the CDC and many medical professionals. Please note that at this time, Peekskill City Schools have had NO confirmed cases of COVID-19, and that we are closing as a precautionary measure. Our team of administrators continue to educate ourselves about this situation as it develops and we monitor and review new information as it becomes available on a daily basis.

As a region, it is our expectation that we will soon obtain further guidance from New York State related to our questions and concerns that were articulated at today’s superintendent’s meeting. Based upon the information available to us on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the status of our school closing will be re-evaluated and decisions for next steps will be made at that time. It would be prudent for parents and staff to begin preparing for an extended school closing. In the event of long term closing, our administrators, faculty and staff have worked diligently to prepare continued learning opportunities for our students. In addition, we have created a plan to continue to provide “grab and go” breakfast and lunch to our students, which will start immediately on Monday, March 16. More details on the continued learning opportunities and food service will follow. Our website will be updated with this information shortly.

We understand the challenges and hardships that this closure may pose for our families. Please trust that this was not an easy decision for any school district. However, we believe that this is the best decision for our Peekskill Schools community.

We will communicate any further developments as they become available and will send an updated communication as soon as possible. I thank you for your continued support and flexibility during this unprecedented time in our nation.

Sincerely,

Dr. David Mauricio

Superintendent of Schools

____________________________________________

Estimadas familias del distrito escolar de la ciudad de Peekskill:

La salud y seguridad de nuestros estudiantes, personal y familias es de suma importancia para el Distrito Escolar de Peekskill. Esta mañana, casi todos los superintendentes de Hudson Valley se reunieron con funcionarios del Estado de Nueva York, un representante legislativo y funcionarios del Departamento de Educación del Estado para discutir la preocupación de salud pública que el coronavirus COVID-19 plantea en nuestras comunidades y nuestras escuelas. En esta reunión, hubo una preocupación colectiva por la seguridad de nuestros estudiantes, personal y nuestras respectivas comunidades.

En respuesta a estas inquietudes, estoy anunciando que todas las Escuelas de Peekskill estarán cerradas el lunes 16 de marzo del 2020 y el martes 17 de marzo del 2020. Esto significa que no habrá escuelas, actividades extracurriculares o transporte para estudiantes fuera del distrito en estos dos días. El cierre de esta escuela será consistente con el modelo de distanciamiento social que han recomendado el CDC y muchos profesionales médicos. Tenga en cuenta que en este momento, las Escuelas de la Ciudad de Peekskill NO han tenido casos confirmados de COVID-19, y que estamos cerrando como medida de precaución. Nuestro equipo de administradores continúa educándose sobre esta situación a medida que se desarrolla y monitoreamos y revisamos nueva información a medida que esté disponible diariamente.

Como región, esperamos que pronto obtengamos más orientación del Estado de Nueva York sobre nuestras preguntas y preocupaciones que se articularon en la reunión de superintendentes de hoy. Según la información disponible para nosotros, el martes 17 de marzo del 2020 el estado del cierre de nuestra escuela será reevaluado y las decisiones para los próximos pasos se tomarán en ese momento. Sería prudente que los padres y el personal comiencen a prepararse para un cierre prolongado de la escuela. En caso de cierre a largo plazo, nuestros administradores, facultad y personal han trabajado diligentemente para preparar oportunidades de aprendizaje continuo para nuestros estudiantes. Además, hemos creado un plan para continuar brindando desayuno y almuerzo “para llevar” a nuestros estudiantes, que comenzará inmediatamente el lunes 16 de marzo. Más detalles sobre las oportunidades de aprendizaje continuo y el servicio de alimentos seguirán. Nuestro sitio web se actualizará con esta información en breve.

Entendemos los desafíos y las dificultades que este cierre puede representar para nuestras familias. Confíe en que esta no fue una decisión fácil para ningún distrito escolar. Sin embargo, creemos que esta es la mejor decisión para nuestra comunidad escolar de Peekskill.

Comunicaremos cualquier novedad a medida que estén disponibles y le enviaremos una comunicación actualizada lo antes posible. Le agradezco su continuo apoyo y flexibilidad durante este tiempo sin precedentes en nuestra nación.

Sinceramente,

Dr. David Mauricio

Superintendente de Escuelas