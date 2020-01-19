From Starbucks to Starbooks: A Reading Initiative Comes to Tarrytown

First there was Starbucks – now there is Starbooks! Entrepreneurial kindergartners at John Paulding in Tarrytown turned their classroom into a simulated coffee shop for a day – complete with a variety of treats to eat and to hear!

On December 9, children from kindergarten teacher Elyse Bluegrass’s class invited parents, school administrators including Superintendent Christopher Borsari, to relax, have coffee, tea and a snack. As traditional coffee shops offer book readings for adults, the students offered the same to the visitors. The children read excerpts from favorite books to the audience. Some even wrote and illustrated, then read from their own books on topics ranging from the zoo to winter, dinosaurs and food.

The Starbooks to Starbucks concept was a success!