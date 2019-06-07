From Backyard Birding to Zumba – Wellness Day at Briarcliff Middle School

Wellness Day has become an exciting annual event at BMS. On May 17, students followed a special schedule offering a wide range of over 40 workshops and activities related to health and wellness ranging from Backyard Birding to Juggling Makes You Smarter, Mindful Coloring, Calming Bottles, the Power of Positivity, Mandala Making and Zumba. They were instructed to “leave their laptops at home and wear comfortable clothing for exercise and movement, bring a refillable water bottle and a pen or pencil.”

The day kicked off with a morning assembly with Briarcliff Manor alum Dr. Robert Williams who spoke about social media and online activities.

The day concluded with a student-faculty basketball game with its own wellness twist. Student players were selected through a lottery system open only to those who had raised funds for Charity:Water, a nonprofit organization committed to clean drinking water worldwide. Each year, science and special education teacher Robert Iovino and the Greenhouse Club heighten awareness about the lack of and urgent need for clean drinking water worldwide through the fund drive.

The volunteers of the BMS PTA made the day happen by bringing together community members, parents, and faculty, and taking photos and preparing food for the adults participating in the day’s activities.