Fresh Faces Help Feed Westchester

Feeding Westchester does more than move food to 300 agency partners across Westchester County. Its dedicated team of volunteers and staff serve as advocates for the over 200,000 Westchester residents who live food insecure every day. Feeding Westchester is the area’s primary resource in the fight against hunger and, as part of its mission, works to educate everyone that hunger is right here where they live, even in one of the wealthiest counties in America.

To help further the organization’s strategy, mission and goals, the nonprofit has drawn a volunteer board of some of Westchester County’s brightest leaders, and it is pleased to announce two new members to its board, Dr. Ruben Barato and Dr. Raymond Sanchez. Both are highly-accomplished educators in Westchester County with a combined 50+ years’ experience and will have an immediate impact on the organization and the people it serves. They join a dynamic team of 20 board members who come from a variety of backgrounds, but all share the same commitment to provide food for everyone in our community.

Dr. Ruben Barato has been a leader in higher education for nearly 30 years. He currently serves as the Associate Dean of Enrollment Management at Westchester Community College. Part of his job includes overseeing the Center for Academic Counseling and Student Success. Dr. Barato is also a member of the College’s Strategic Planning Committee.

When asked why Dr. Barato wanted to join Feeding Westchester, he said, “I wanted to expand my work with food insufficiencies in Westchester County. At Westchester Community College, I worked a great deal in helping our student body address this issue by assisting in the establishment of the College’s Food Pantry.”

Dr. Raymond Sanchez also joined the board, bringing more than two decades of experience. Dr. Sanchez serves as the Superintendent of Schools for the Ossining Union Free School District where he focuses on “raising the bar” and enhancing success for all students. He also serves on the Westchester Medical Food for Life council.

Dr. Sanchez says, “I firmly believe that no child should go hungry and have made it one of my top priorities for all families in Ossining to have access to healthy foods. I am passionate about the mission of Feeding Westchester and excited to contribute to this organization.