Families Enjoy Inaugural Harvest Festival in Ossining 

From bobbing for powdered doughnuts and making pinecone bird feeders to pumpkin-rolling races and pie-eating contests, there was something for everyone at the Harvest Festival at Ossining’s Brookside School on October 26.

Best friends Analia Martinez, a third-grader, and Star Aponte, a fifth-grader, raced to see who could eat a whipped cream and Jell-O pie faster. They finished with smiles and “pie” on their faces.

Park School Principal Cynthia Bardwell, parent Jessica Vecchiarelli, and Board of Education Trustee Aaron Spring awarded parent Ashley Covelli the blue ribbon for her Dutch apple pie.

David Priego, 7, said his favorite activities at the festival were playing miniature golf and making a Halloween necklace. His cousin Luis Priego, also 7, eyed the bobbing–for–doughnuts station, saying that the doughnuts were “super, super good.”

The Ossining Early Childhood PTA (OECPTA) and the Ossining Upper Elementary PTA (OUEPTA) sponsored the inaugural event open to students and families from Park, Brookside, Claremont, and Roosevelt schools.

Paige Chavez, co-president of the OUEPTA and vice president of the OECPTA, said, “We’re just thrilled at how much the community rallied around it.”