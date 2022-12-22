Voters Approve Lakeland School District Capital Project

Residents in the Lakeland Central School District (LCSD) — which includes Cortlandt‘s Walter H. Panas High School, Van Cortlandtville Elementary School, and George Washington Elementary School — emphatically approved a $57 million capital project, with 72% of voters in favor, 444 to 173.

The LCSD Capital Project will address capital improvements across the District and provide every school with educational enhancements, as well as important infrastructure repairs and improvements. This includes renovating the Library Media Centers and creating new STEAM Centers in all eight schools. These spaces will provide essential access to launch Lakeland students into 21st-century learning.

The project will also include repairs to the District’s infrastructure to create optimal learning environments. Infrastructure projects include HVAC upgrades, enhancements to the fire alarm systems, roofing improvements, and more.

The $57 million Capital Project is tax neutral and will be funded through the District’s Capital Reserve Fund ($20 million saved) and New York State Building Aid.

Superintendent Dr. Karen Gagliardi expressed her gratitude to the Board of Education and district team for the vision and planning that went into presenting the community with a tax-neutral Capital Project. “I am proud of the plan we were able to bring to voters and grateful to the community for their support. In the near future, every student, in every school, will have access to current, innovative technology, and benefit from enhanced learning spaces that will encourage creativity, exploration, and collaboration. This project is not only what our students need to succeed; it is what they deserve.”

Board of Education President Adam E. Kaufman shared his enthusiasm for the project and appreciation for the community. “The Capital Project is truly an investment in the future of all Lakeland children. I am encouraged by the support of our community and eager to get into the planning phase. Through this plan, we will provide all Lakeland students with comfortable, modern learning spaces that will help shape their successes for many years to come.”

Additional information can be found at LakelandSchools.org. The District requests that all questions be directed to CapitalProject@LakelandSchools.org.