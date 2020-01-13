For the Local Good

Dows Lane Elementary School Students Support UNICEF in Irvington

January 13, 2020
Dows Lane Elementary School students raised $1,317.46 for the United Nations Children’s Fund this year.

Dows Lane Elementary School students have been doing their part to make a difference in the world. Thanks to the community’s generosity, they raised $1,317.46 for the United Nations Children’s Fund this year. 

Under the leadership of teachers Amy Blackwell and Diane Kiernan, the students collected money on Halloween using TrickorTreat for UNICEF boxes and third graders volunteered to sort the money gathered by their peers. The Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington allowed the Dows Lane teachers to use its coin counting machine to tally the money raised. The elementary school has been participating in TrickorTreat for UNICEF since 1998.  

UNICEF helps to give children around the world healthier lives and a brighter future by providing food, clean water, medicine and aid to those in needSince 1950, millions of children worldwide have participated in Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF and raised over $175 M.  

