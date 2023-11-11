Dows Lane Elementary School Students Show Heartfelt Support for Veterans

Dows Lane Elementary School students crafted heartfelt cards and drawings to honor veterans before depositing them into their school’s mailbox. The cards were sent to the dedicated team at Operation Gratitude. In addition, the day after Halloween, the students displayed their generosity by bringing in their extra candy. As a school community, Dows Lane collected 65 pounds of candy, which physical education teacher Marisa Stracuzzi generously brought to the New York State Veterans Home in Montrose, New York.

“We are always talking about kindness and starting to think globally, and teaching students to show appreciation and gratitude is in our foundation of learning,” Principal Dr. Andrea Kantor said.