For the Local Good

Dows Lane Elementary School Students Learn About Fire Safety

October 27, 2023
Dows Lane Elementary School students welcomed firefighters from the Irvington Fire Department as special guests at their school on Oct. 20. Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District

Dows Lane Elementary School students welcomed firefighters from the Irvington Fire Department as special guests at their school on Oct. 20. During the presentation, the firefighters shared safety tips and advice with the students, showed them what a fire rescue looks like, and explained all the tools they use to help people.

“The students were engaged and awed by the firefighters’ equipment,” Principal Dr. Andrea Kantor said. “We have a wonderful partnership with the Irvington Fire Department, and we appreciate their support helping children learn about fire safety each year.”

Special thanks to firefighters Kevin Gallagher, Joseph Kimmel and Ron Lillo for joining the students and providing them with a memorable experience.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Latino U College Access to hold Annual Visiones Gala Celebrating Making College Dreams a Reality for First-Generation Latino Students 

The Capa Space Presents “American Moments: John Shearer” Featuring Iconic Photography by John Shearer

Irvington Author Publishes Fourth Children’s Book

Harckham Commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month

About the Author: User Submitted