Dows Lane Elementary School students build houses for ‘The Three Little Pigs’

Inspired by “The Three Little Pigs” story, Dows Lane Elementary School kindergartners recently worked to design, build and test their own house structures. Equipped with popsicle sticks, glue and their imaginations, each student built their own house before testing its strength with a hair dryer.

“Every kindergarten student had the opportunity to evaluate their own house to see if the house was strong enough to withstand the huffing and puffing of the Big Bad Wolf,” kindergarten teacher Tara Nemeth said.

As part of a Project Lead the Way unit, the students have been learning how engineers use the design process to solve problems. They also learned about the structure and function of different objects.

“In this lesson, using the story ‘The Three Little Pigs,’ the students realized that each house had the same function but a very different structure,” PLTW teacher Alyssa Fisher said. “It was a blast.”