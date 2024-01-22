Dows Lane Elementary School First Graders’ Work on Display at Art and Essay Exhibit

Dows Lane Elementary School first graders Hallieanna Collins and Ainsley Moreno have their original artworks and essays on display at the online 2024 NYS Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Student Art & Essay Exhibit.

Sponsored by the New York State Education Department, the annual exhibition pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy by inviting schools to submit original student artworks and essays inspired by Dr. King’s six principles and steps of nonviolence. Kindergarten teacher Brent Harney submitted the two students’ exceptional work, which they crafted during their time in his class last year.

“Ainsley and Hallieanna were clearly inspired by Dr. King as they both chose to write about and create portraits of him,” Harney said.

In class, the students delved into the life and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., commemorating his birthday. In addition, during Black History Month, they explored the contributions of various Black artists, musicians, athletes and activists, celebrating their endeavors and accomplishments throughout the month.

“We felt inspired to share what we learned about these changemakers in letters to Dows Lane,” Harney said. “We wanted to make sure everyone knew about these heroes too. The students each chose a hero, writing compelling reasons to strengthen their opinions.”

The students’ work will be on display with the 2024 NYS Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Student Art & Essay Exhibit through Feb. 29.