DIY Summer Camp

This summer is going to be different for everyone, especially for young people who will be missing out on summer camp. What better time than now for kids to explore new activities and discover what they are passionate about. Check out this sampling of ways to keep your children busy … please stay safe — and don’t forget to have fun!

STEM + STEAM

Mad Science of New York City & Westchester is keeping school-age children engaged by providing at-home science kits, an Online Learning Club with webisodes and Mad Science TV (one-off lessons that can be rented for 30 days). They will ship materials to your door. newyorkcity.madscience.org

Destination Science has virtual options for children ages 5-11. D.S. @ Home Science Kits include supplies, instructional videos and science cards shipped to your home. D.S. Live, a virtual 5-day summer camp, provides 2.5 hours of live instruction, a science supply kit and a Google slide deck. destinationscience.org

Play-Well TEKnologies provides LEGO-inspired engineering classes for grades K-8. They offer online classes and virtual 5-day summer camps. play-well.org Snapology offers similar online classes and camps. snapology.com/location/whiteplains

PERFORMING ARTS

Theater O will move their beloved camps for 3-13 year-olds online. “Fairy Tale Theater Camp!”, “Camp of Witch-craft & Wizardry,” and “Show Camp!” incorporate theater and studio art activities, so weekly art packs are delivered to campers. theatero.org

The Cortlandt School of Performing Arts offers a range of online music classes: private lessons and duo lessons (sign up with a friend!), as well as “Making Music on Your Home Computer,” “Musical Theater Fun,” and a Music Theory Study and Application class. Instrument rentals available. cortarts.com

The Bennett Conservatory of Music and Croton Harmon Music Academy have online instrumental lessons and classes for all ages and levels. bennettconservatory.org/home.htm and crotonharmonmusicacademy.com

DANCE + FITNESS

Logrea Dance Academy offers online classes in ballet, tap, jazz, conditioning, Zumba and more. logreadance.com

Rivertown Dance Academy welcomes dancers 18 months (with caregiver) through adult. rivertowndanceacademy.org/en

The Dance Conservatory has moved classes online, from creative movement to ballet to hip-hop. thedanceconservatory.Info

Go No Sen Karate and Croton Karate have online classes for all ages and levels. gonosen.com and crotonkarate.com

FINE ARTS + CRAFTS

A Maze in Pottery runs 3-day summer camps with whimsical themes like “Gnome Sweet Gnome” and “Intergalactic Cookie & Milk.” Materials will be delivered in advance. Pottery kits available for curb-side pickup and delivery. amazeinpottery.com

Scribble Art Workshop nurtures young artists from early childhood through middle school. Online classes for 2-4 year-olds and virtual camps for grades K-8. Sessions run five days at 60-90 minutes per day, with drawing, painting, print-making and sculpture projects ranging from “Comic Book Spread” to “Mini Sculpture Museum” to “Dollhouse Design.” scribbleartworkshop.com/summer-camp-online

RiverArts offers three weeks of virtual arts camps for two age groups (grades 3-5 and 6-9). Each camper chooses two 45-minute classes per week, ranging from yoga, dance and visual arts, to creative writing, comic-making, and songwriting. riverarts.org

Croton Academy of Arts has a wide variety of fun online classes for students from grades K-12. Expect comedy improvisation, comedy sketch writing, movement, fine arts and crafts and more. crotonacademy.org

Abrakadoodle offers Summer Art Camps for kids at schools and other community locations. Art lessons, music, games, crafts and special activities for children ages three to twelve. abrakadoodle.com/ny-northern-westchester-county

Caedra Scott-Flaherty is a writer living in Croton-on-Hudson. Find her at Caedra.com.