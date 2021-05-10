Deborah Brand Joins Public Schools of the Tarrytowns as High School Principal

The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns today announced that Deborah Brand has been named Principal of Sleepy Hollow High School. A lifelong educator, Ms. Brand joins the district from the Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District in Orange County, NY, where she served as high school principal since 2017. In her role, she was instrumental in implementing a STEM curriculum through a Robotics Club, AP Calculus BC, and an AP Research program and coordination of workshops with the United States Military Academy at West Point. Ms. Brand also oversaw the enhancement of school culture through Safe School Ambassadors (a student-based, nationally accredited anti-bullying initiative), a Student Advisory Committee, a Student Diversity Panel, the School Beautification and Culture Committee, student recognition programs, and restorative justice practices.

Prior to that, Ms. Brand was assistant principal at Yorktown High School in Yorktown Heights, NY, for four years. There, she supervised and evaluated general education and special education English and Social Studies teachers, the Guidance Department, and the Music Department, among other responsibilities. Earlier in her career, Ms. Brand taught English, oversaw the Humanities Department, served as English Department Chair, and coached basketball in several schools in New York, Louisiana and New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to have Ms. Brand join our administrative team as the new Principal of Sleepy Hollow High School,” said Superintendent Chris Borsari. “Her range of experience in the classroom and as an administrator, combined with her leadership in several areas that are priorities in our district, make her an ideal addition to our district and I look forward to her partnership.”

Ms. Brand says that every person with whom she spoke during the interview process expressed

tremendous pride for the school, the district and the community. “The district embraces the idea

that growth and improvement are essential in addressing the challenges that students and

families face today,” said Ms. Brand. “That kind of mindset mirrors my own as an educator and

as a person. I hope that I will be able to help Sleepy Hollow High School and Tarrytown UFSD

meet the needs of all our stakeholders, and I cannot wait to learn from and with the people of

Tarrytown.”

Ms. Brand has made professional development an ongoing priority for herself and she holds several licenses and memberships, including membership in the Association for Curriculum and Supervision Development and Kappa Delta Pi. She has also pursued coursework in Differentiation of Instruction for English Language Learners.

Ms. Brand earned her BA in English with a minor in Education from Vassar College, an MA in Educational Administration and Supervision from Rutgers University and a Certificate in Educational Administration and School District Leadership from Canisius College in Buffalo, NY. She is currently a doctoral candidate in Educational Leadership at CUNY – Hunter College, NY.

Ms. Brand takes over the position from Dr. Tracey Smith who will depart the district at the end of the 2020-21 school year.