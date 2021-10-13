Croton-Harmon Senior Named National Merit Semifinalist

Nishant Dash, a senior at Croton-Harmon High School, has been named a Semifinalist in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Nationwide, the pool of Semifinalists represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors and is based on scores achieved on the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT)

“We are extremely proud to have a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist here at CHHS and congratulate Nishant on this wonderful achievement,” said Principal Laura Dubak.

Dash will have an opportunity to compete for approximately 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered in spring 2022.

According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), about 95 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and approximately half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar® title.

Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds, and by approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.