Croton-Harmon Names Valedictorian and Salutatorian for Class of 2021

Croton-Harmon Union Free School District has named Maya Gardos as Valedictorian and Camilla Giorcelli as Salutatorian for the Croton-Harmon High School Class of 2021.

Gardos, who plans on studying English and political science in college, lists the Shakespeare Club’s 2020 performance of Twelfth Night as her favorite memory of her K-12 years.

The Shakespeare Club is one of many CHHS clubs she enjoys. She is also a Student Faculty Congress member, a volunteer in community organizations, and active in the school theater program. She is a National Merit Scholarship finalist.

Giorcelli wants to major in computer science and environmental studies. When asked about her favorite CHUFSD memory, she recalled the Broadway Kids performance in fourth grade, when everyone was on roller blades.

She is a three-season athlete, and a volunteer for the Carrie E. Tompkins Elementary School homework club. Outside school, she works part-time and volunteers at blood drives. She speaks four languages.

Valedictorian Maya Gardos

Salutatorian Camilla Giorcellii