Crazy, Hazy Never Lazy Action-Packed Days at Pocantico Day Camp 

Winning a pie-eating contest, seeing a favorite counselor get soaked in the dunk tank, playing in the Gaga ball pit, and making new friends were some of children’s favorite experiences at the Pocantico Hills Day Camp this summer.

The camp, which ran for six weeks in July and early August, drew hundreds. In addition to on-campus activities, campers went on trips to a Rockland Boulders game, Quassy Amusement Park, Greenburgh Nature Center, and other destinations.

Seven-year-old David Flores said he loved the camp and made new friends there. “I like races and running,” he said.

At the Camp Fair on July 19, children encouraged their favorite counselors to take a turn in the dunk tank and played carnival games like Hoop Shot and beanbag toss.

Other highlights of the program were the Olympic-size swimming pool with high and low diving boards, swimming lessons, and an inflatable water slide. The school’s successful partnership with Rivertown Aquatics continued.

“We had a fantastic season,” said Assistant Camp Director Kerry Papa, a teacher at the school.

A number of the staff members were Pocantico Hills School graduates who had spent their summers as campers, including first-time camp counselor Jacob Zednik, who started his junior year at Briarcliff High School this month.