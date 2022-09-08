Craig Campanaro Appointed Assistant Principal at Carrie E. Tompkins

Croton-Harmon Union Free School District has named Craig Campanaro Assistant Principal at Carrie E. Tompkins (CET) Elementary School after holding that position as a Teacher On Special Assignment since spring 2021.

Campanaro has spent his entire 28-year career at CET, teaching in third, fourth and fifth grade classrooms, as well as working in instructional support services.

***

“Craig is a fantastic educator who brings his knowledge, humor, and respect to students and colleagues each day,” said CET Principal Kerri Bianchi. “I was so fortunate to have him as a partner last year as we continued working through Covid-related challenges, as well as to begin implementing new ideas here at CET.”

Campanaro earned his undergraduate degree from the State University of New York at Albany, Master’s degree at Pace University and administrative degree at SUNY Plattsburgh.

Outside of school, Craig enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters in the Adirondacks and Cape Cod, construction management, and cheering on the Mets, Rangers and Jets.