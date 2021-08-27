Construction, Painting and Other Improvements Completed in Ossining Schools

From painting to adding security vestibules and a school-based health center, Ossining school buildings received a lot of attention this summer.

Here are some details on the work:

Park School (pre-k, k) The Ossining School District added classroom unit ventilators and a security vestibule. Artist Joe Pimentel worked with students to create a 230-foot mural at the school.

Brookside School (grades 1-2) In addition to being freshly painted, the school has a new lobby, security vestibule, school-based health center and parking lot exit. The main office was renovated. The health center is the third in the school district run by Open Door Family Medical Centers.

Claremont School (grades 3-4) The district is finishing a new classroom addition and a state grant funded a new security vestibule at the school. Other work included upgrades to gym windows to improve air flow and painting.

Ossining High School – The district renovated the Guidance Office and painted the auditorium following some water damage.

“I’m very thankful to our community because this doesn’t happen without your overall support,” Superintendent Raymond Sanchez said in a Facebook Live session.