Congratulations! Student-Athletes Who Signed a National Letter of Intent

Managed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), a National Letter of Intent (NLI) is “a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and an NLI member institution.”
By signing the letter, a prospective student-athlete agrees to attend the institution full-time for one academic year, and the institution agrees to provide athletics financial aid for one academic year. Once signed to a college, the student cannot be recruited by another school.
Ossining H.S.
Kacie Scarduzio
Lacrosse
Iona University
Sleepy Hollow H.S.
Dylan Nelson (l) and Will Kelly.
Will Kelly Lacrosse Swarthmore
Dylan Nelson Lacrosse M.I.T.
Briarcliff H.S
Caroline Adams
Women’s Squash
Bowdoin College
Timothy (TJ) Collins
Men’s Cross Country & Track
Colby College
Catherine Flanagan
Women’s Fencing
Duke University
Ashleigh Fortunate
Women’s Soccer
SUNY Buffalo
Yasmin Hill –
Women’s Diving
University of Wisconsin
Darrien Johnsen
Men’s Swimming & Diving
Tufts University
Jackson Mauro
Men’s Football
St. Lawrence University
Marc Milano
Men’s Baseball
Vassar College
Aidan Murnane
Men’s Lacrosse
Colgate University
Kyle Proctor
Men’s Lacrosse
Ithaca College
Isabel Schumacher
Women’s Squash
Connecticut College
Jolie Wasserman
Women’s Track & Field
Carnegie Mellon University
Irvington High School
Grace Brady
Women’s Swimming
Middlebury College
Aine Cleary
Women’s Lacrosse
Hamilton College
Max Forte
Track & Field
Duke University
Devin Reilly
Track & Field
SUNY Cortland
Ian Schwam
Men’s Wrestling
New York University
Grace Thybulle
Women’s Basketball
Yale University
Connor Vincent
Men’s Swimming
New York University