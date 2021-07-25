Congratulations! Student-Athletes Who Signed a National Letter of Intent

Managed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), a National Letter of Intent (NLI) is “a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and an NLI member institution.”

By signing the letter, a prospective student-athlete agrees to attend the institution full-time for one academic year, and the institution agrees to provide athletics financial aid for one academic year. Once signed to a college, the student cannot be recruited by another school.

Ossining H.S.

Kacie Scarduzio

Lacrosse

Iona University

Sleepy Hollow H.S.

Dylan Nelson (l) and Will Kelly.

Will Kelly Lacrosse Swarthmore

Dylan Nelson Lacrosse M.I.T.

Briarcliff H.S

Caroline Adams

Women’s Squash

Bowdoin College

Timothy (TJ) Collins

Men’s Cross Country & Track

Colby College

Catherine Flanagan

Women’s Fencing

Duke University

Ashleigh Fortunate

Women’s Soccer

SUNY Buffalo

Yasmin Hill –

Women’s Diving

University of Wisconsin

Darrien Johnsen

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Tufts University

Jackson Mauro

Men’s Football

St. Lawrence University

Marc Milano

Men’s Baseball

Vassar College

Aidan Murnane

Men’s Lacrosse

Colgate University

Kyle Proctor

Men’s Lacrosse

Ithaca College

Isabel Schumacher

Women’s Squash

Connecticut College

Jolie Wasserman

Women’s Track & Field

Carnegie Mellon University

Irvington High School

Grace Brady

Women’s Swimming

Middlebury College

Aine Cleary

Women’s Lacrosse

Hamilton College

Max Forte

Track & Field

Duke University

Devin Reilly

Track & Field

SUNY Cortland

Ian Schwam

Men’s Wrestling

New York University

Grace Thybulle

Women’s Basketball

Yale University

Connor Vincent

Men’s Swimming

New York University