Congratulations! Student-Athletes Who Signed a National Letter of Intent

July 25, 2021

Managed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), a National Letter of Intent (NLI) is “a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and an NLI member institution.”

By signing the letter, a prospective student-athlete agrees to attend the institution full-time for one academic year, and the institution agrees to provide athletics financial aid for one academic year. Once signed to a college, the student cannot be recruited by another school.

______________________

Kacie Scarduzio

Ossining H.S.

Lacrosse

Iona University

_______________________

Dylan Nelson (l) and Will Kelly.

Sleepy Hollow H.S.

Will Kelly Lacrosse Swarthmore

Dylan Nelson Lacrosse M.I.T.

_________________________

Briarcliff boasts a dozen seniors moving on to play collegiate sports

Briarcliff H.S

Caroline Adams

Women’s Squash

Bowdoin College

 

Timothy (TJ) Collins

Men’s Cross Country & Track

Colby College

 

Catherine Flanagan

Women’s Fencing

Duke University

 

Ashleigh Fortunate

Women’s Soccer

SUNY Buffalo

 

Yasmin Hill –

Women’s Diving

University of Wisconsin

 

Darrien Johnsen

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Tufts University

 

Jackson Mauro

Men’s Football

St. Lawrence University

 

Marc Milano

Men’s Baseball

Vassar College

 

Aidan Murnane

Men’s Lacrosse

Colgate University

 

Kyle Proctor

Men’s Lacrosse

Ithaca College

 

Isabel Schumacher

Women’s Squash

Connecticut College

 

Jolie Wasserman

Women’s Track & Field

Carnegie Mellon University

 

________________________________________________________________________

 

(From left) Grace Brady, Aine Cleary, Grace Thybulle, Ian Schwam, Max Forte, Connor Vincent, Devin Reilly

Irvington High School

Grace Brady

Women’s Swimming

Middlebury College

 

Aine Cleary

Women’s Lacrosse

Hamilton College

 

Max Forte

Track & Field

Duke University

 

Devin Reilly

Track & Field

SUNY Cortland

 

Ian Schwam

Men’s Wrestling

New York University

 

Grace Thybulle

Women’s Basketball

Yale University

 

Connor Vincent

Men’s Swimming

New York University

 

