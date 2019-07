When Superintendent Dr. James Kaishian took the podium on June 21 at the 96th Briarcliff High School Commencement Ceremony, he complimented the class on their accomplishments and riffed off the memories that each student speaker had shared. He closed by saying “good luck and Godspeed and wherever you find yourself may you always be at home.” He then delighted the graduates with one last request: a class selfie to be featured on his Twitter feed @SuperKaish later that evening.