Commencement 2019

Irvington High School celebrated commencement at Matthiessen Park on June 22. The school’s orchestra performed “Pomp and Circumstance” and the chorale sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Irvington High School Principal David Cohen reflected on the lasting memories and learning experiences the class has shared, and challenged the students to learn from their setbacks saying, “Our failures along the way will provide opportunities to reflect upon our misses, make adjustments and help us ultimately succeed in hitting the mark.”

Class president Gerard Joseph Gregory III, said, “…the extraordinary foundation that we developed here will fuel us to do incredible things.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Board of Education President Michael Hanna also addressed the graduates.