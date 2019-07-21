Irvington

Commencement 2019

July 21, 2019
Dressed in their caps and gowns, members of Irvington High School’s Class of 2019 walked through the hallways of Dows Lane Elementary School on June 21 to the cheers and high-fives of younger students, teachers and administrators. One senior, Nate Moyer received a flower from his sister Abbie, a kindergartner.
Irvington High School seniors Aayushi Jha (L) and Braden Donoian (R) served as the salutatorian and valedictorian, respectively, of the Class of 2019.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Irvington High School celebrated commencement at Matthiessen Park on June 22. The school’s orchestra performed “Pomp and Circumstance” and the chorale sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Irvington High School Principal David Cohen reflected on the lasting memories and learning experiences the class has shared, and challenged the students to learn from their setbacks saying, “Our failures along the way will provide opportunities to reflect upon our misses, make adjustments and help us ultimately succeed in hitting the mark.”

Class president Gerard Joseph Gregory III, said, “…the extraordinary foundation that we developed here will fuel us to do incredible things.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Board of Education President Michael Hanna also addressed the graduates.

Members of Irvington High School’s Class of 2019 celebrated at commencement.

