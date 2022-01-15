Class Acts: Student Effort Warms Hearts – and Feet – of Homeless 

A politics class at Walter Panas High School held a Warm for Winter charity drive to help alleviate the current scarcity of socks among the homeless. The collection of new socks ran from Dec. 20- Jan. 5, with all the proceeds given to the Jan Peek House homeless shelter in Peekskill.

To spread awareness and increase participation, drop-off locations were the main entrance of Walter Panas High School, Cortlandt Town Hall, Cortlandt Community Center, and Nardone Brothers Furniture Store.

Amanie DiSieno, one of the seniors at Walter Panas organizing the effort, said the initiative gained traction after “We learned about the rising homelessness in our community, and we wanted to make a difference. So, we decided to take action and create a collection goal of 500 socks.”

The class planned to deliver the sock donations to Jan Peek House on Jan. 6.