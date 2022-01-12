Class Acts: New Innovation Center Gives Students a Head of STEAM 

Peekskill High School (PHS) has unveiled its new STEAM Innovation Center.

The PHS STEAM Innovation Center culminates Peekskill’s Capital Project that voters approved in October 2019.

Under the project, the district has also built a new Peekskill Central School District Family Resource Center, a STEAM Lab at Hillcrest Elementary and a Turf Field Stadium at Torpy Field.

The new Innovation Center at PHS features state-of-the-art workspaces and common areas for students in the Science/Math/Art/Computer Science and Robotics programs.