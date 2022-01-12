Peekskill

Class Acts: New Innovation Center Gives Students a Head of STEAM 

January 12, 2022
Superintendent Dr. David Mauricio points out robotics creations in the new Innovation Center.

Peekskill High School (PHS) has unveiled its new STEAM Innovation Center 

The PHS STEAM Innovation Center culminates Peekskill’s Capital Project that voters approved in October 2019.  

Under the project, the district has also built a new Peekskill Central School District Family Resource Center, a STEAM Lab at Hillcrest Elementary and a Turf Field Stadium at Torpy Field 

The new Innovation Center at PHS features state-of-the-art workspaces and common areas for students in the Science/Math/Art/Computer Science and Robotics programs.  

Hillcrest Elementary STEAM Exploration Lab.

