Children Learn about Ecology during Pocantico Hills Fundraiser at Rockefeller State Park 

Pocantico Hills School students identified trees, learned about macroinvertebrates, spotted frogs and turtles, and more at Rockefeller State Park Preserve on October 4 as part of the Pocantico Hills School Foundation’s Swan Lake Walk. The Foundation worked with the park’s naturalists to create 10 educational stations around Swan Lake (the central lake at Rockefeller) staffed by volunteers.

The event was a fundraiser for the Foundation, which provides grants for innovative programs beyond the school’s budget. Donations this year will fund a new therapeutic care dog for the school. Therapeutic Support Center teacher Mario Suarez is training Duke for the new role. The class that raises the most money for the therapeutic care dog will win a pizza party!