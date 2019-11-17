Briarcliff Seniors Earn Recognition

Several high–achieving Briarcliff High School students were recognized by the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program and the National Hispanic Recognition Program.

The National Merit Commended Students join 34,000 scholars nationwide who achieved exceptional scores on the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) by placing among the top 50,000 scorers from over 1.5 million students nationwide.

Briarcliff’s National Merit commended seniors are: Sophia Gifas, Katy Burns, Emma Smoler, Lauren Rogers, Stephanie Markowitz, Mark Rogers, Kevin Mani, Jack Dorkin, Fareed Mohideen, Lawrence Meng, Joseph Murray, Casey Lindemann, and Christopher Li.

Senior Christopher Arroyo was honored as a Hispanic Recognition Student for scoring in the top 2.5% of Hispanic and Latino PSAT/NMSQT test takers in our region.

Each year the National Hispanic Recognition Program (NHRP) recognizes about 7,000 academically outstanding Hispanic/Latino high school juniors from the 400,000 students who take the test. To be eligible for the honor, students must be at least one-quarter Hispanic/Latino.

Principal Debora French said, “Congratulations to the students on being recognized for demonstrating outstanding potential for academic success.”