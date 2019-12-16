Briarcliff Manor

Briarcliff Seniors Celebrate National Letter of Intent Signing Day

December 16, 2019
L-R Ashley Goldstein and Alana Lombardi signed NCAA Letters of Intent committing them to play at the collegiate level in 2020.

On November 13, Briarcliff student athletes Ashley Goldstein (lacrosse) and Alana Lombardi (basketball) signed NCAA Letters of Intent on the day set aside nationally for all students committing to play at the collegiate level. Goldstein will attend Rollins College and Lombardi is off to Lafayette in the fall of 2020. 

The National Letter of Intent (NLI) is a binding agreement between the student-athlete and the collegeas well as an official capstone to a lengthy and competitive athletic recruiting process for Division 1 and Division 2 student-athletes. 

“Today is a day for celebrating with parents, coaches, district administration, Board of Education members and teammates,” said Dr. Nathan J. Heltzel, Briarcliff High School counselor, who emceed the gathering along with Athletic Director Chris Drosopoulos. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Author Speaks to Pocantico Students about Kindness, Empathy, and Yoga 

Irvington Students Selected to Area All-State Music Ensembles 

OHS Fall Play – She Kills Monsters, a Tale of Friendship, Loss and Acceptance

Sleepy Hollow-Based Rey Insurance Agency Earns Green Business Certification