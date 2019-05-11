Briarcliff Manor Names New School District Assistant Superintendent for Finance & Operations

Anthony L. Cammarata, Jr., who began his career in education nearly 15 years ago, has been appointed by the Board of Education to the position of Assistant Superintendent of Finance & Operations for the Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to join Superintendent Dr. Kaishian, the Board of Education and the entire Briarcliff staff in serving both students and the community,” said Mr. Cammarata. “My experience is a unique match with Briarcliff’s current needs, and I look forward to sustaining its established success and positively impacting future outcomes.”

Mr. Cammarata most recently served as School Business Administrator at Hoosic Valley Central School District in Schaghticoke, New York where he spent nearly five years. In that position, he oversaw the District’s $22 million budget development and was responsible for financial monitoring. He directly supervised all areas of district operations including payroll, risk management, purchasing, material management, and account reporting procedures as well as management of Transportation, Facilities, Food Service and Technology. In addition, he successfully developed the district’s Tax Freeze Efficiency Plan. He also coordinated the district’s successful 2014 capital project referendum from vote to financing, bidding and management.

Mr. Cammarata began his career in education as a Math Teacher at Clarkstown High School North. Later, he served as the Energy Educator/Manager and Business Office Intern at Clarkstown Central School District where he was instrumental in planning and implementing the district’s Energy Conservation Program.

Prior to joining Hoosic Valley Central School, Mr. Cammarata served as Administrative Intern for Elmsford Central School District where he collaborated with administration on the revision and updating of the district’s strategic plan.

Mr. Cammarata holds a Master of Science in Educational Leadership-School District Business Leadership from Pace University, a Master of Arts in Teaching Mathematics from Manhattanville College and a Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh.

“After a lengthy, rigorous process including interviews and input from teachers, staff, administration and the Board of Education, it was clear that Mr. Cammarata’s experience, positive disposition and can-do spirit make him a perfect fit for the position of Briarcliff’s Assistant Superintendent of Finance & Operations. I am pleased to welcome him to our leadership team, and I am excited to work with him,” said Dr. James Kaishian, Superintendent of Briarcliff Schools.

Mr. Cammarata currently lives in Saratoga Springs, New York with his wife, Tara, and children Winston, Wyatt and Mabel.