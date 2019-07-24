Briarcliff Junior Receives Honorable Mention at Genius Olympiad

Junior Chris Li represented the Briarcliff High School Science Research Team at Genius Olympiad at SUNY Oswego, June 17 -22.

His project, “Examination of Higher Order Restrictive and Repetitive Behaviors in Young Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders,” received Honorable Mention in the Science Category, an award achieved by only the top 50 or 20% of the participants.

The ninth annual GENIUS Olympiad drew students from around the globe with 1,657 projects submitted and 789 accepted for the finals. The GENIUS Olympiad competition was

founded by SUNY Oswego Chemistry Chair Fehmi Damkaci to promote a global understanding of environmental issues and sustainability through science, arts, creative writing, engineering, design and business development.