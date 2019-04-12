Briarcliff High School Students Are National Merit Finalists 

Briarcliff High School seniors Noah Benson and Andrew Van Camp have been named finalists in this year’s National Merit Scholarship competition. Chosen nationwide from among more than 1.6 million students in 22,000 schools, Benson and Van Camp are now among the over 15,000 finalists competing for approximately 7,500 scholarships worth over $31 million.

The finalists, who took the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, represent less than 1 percent of all high school seniors in the country.

Principal Deborah French said, “Noah and Andrew are both terrific examples of hard work and dedication to schoolwork and wonderful members of our BHS community. It is my pleasure to congratulate them both on this wonderful achievement. “