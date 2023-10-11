Briarcliff High School Named to the 2023 AP School Honor Roll

Briarcliff High School might be one of the smallest public high schools in Westchester, but with a whopping 73% seniors taking at least one advanced placement course, it is no wonder it was recently named to the 2023 AP School Honor Roll as a gold member.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results and broadening access for students.

Schools can earn the Honor Roll recognition annually based on their ability to increase their school’s college-going culture, to provide opportunities for students to earn college credit, and to maximize college-readiness. The AP School Honor Roll offers four levels of distinction: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

For a school to be recognized on the AP School Honor Roll, it must show that:

40% or more of the graduating cohort took at least one AP exam during high school.

25% or more of the graduating cohort scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam during high school. The College Board offers a total of 38 subjects in AP courses; each exam is scored on a scale of 1 to 5.

2% or more of the graduating cohort took five or more AP exams during high school.

Briarcliff High School numbers are impressive with 73% of seniors taking at least one AP exam during high school, 67% of seniors scoring a three or higher on at least one AP exam, and 31% of seniors taking five or more AP exams with at least one in ninth or 10th grade.

The school offers 29 AP courses, with 38 sections. Twenty-four teachers teach at least one AP course. There were 267 students taking at least one AP course and there were 621 AP exams.

College Board’s Advanced Placement® Program (AP®) enables students to pursue college-level studies-with the opportunity to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both-while still in high school. Through AP courses in 38 subjects, each culminating in a challenging exam, students learn to think critically, construct solid arguments, and see many sides of an issue-skills that will prepare them for college and beyond. Taking AP courses demonstrates to college admissions officers that students have sought the most challenging curriculum available to them, and research indicates that students who score a three or higher on an AP exam typically experience greater academic success in college and are more likely to earn a college degree than non-AP students.