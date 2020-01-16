Briarcliff High School Boys Indoor Track Relay Team Smashes School Record 

Briarcliff High School track relay team members Bryant Seok (junior), Mark Rogers (senior), Kyle Phillips (freshman) and Jack Sendek (junior) shattered the 4X mile school record by 19 seconds, running a time of 18:55.89 at The Jim Mitchell Invitational at the Armory. The meet, held December 14 at the New Balance Track & Field Center on the campus of Fort Washington Avenue High School in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan, is open by invitation only to schools qualifying by mid-November.

“Heading into the meet we knew there would be an opportunity to break this record. Coming off the success we had during cross country and after our recent practices, we were feeling confident,” Briarcliff Varsity Track Coach Zach Rose said. He added that it all came together over the weekend as each member of the BHS track team did his part.

The previous record, also at the Jim Mitchell Invitational at the Armory, was 19:14.30 set by BHS students (now alumni) Ryan Gallagher, Ian Wax, Cole DiNome, and Sebastian Rojas in 2014.