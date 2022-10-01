Briarcliff High School Begins Search for Distinguished Alumni Award Recipient

Briarcliff High School boasts many successful alumni who have contributed to society in a myriad of ways. At this time of year, the district selects one Distinguished graduate to honor with the Distinguished Alumni Award.

A true measure of a school’s success is found in the actions, achievements and contributions of its alumni. The Distinguished Alumni Award is intended to recognize a Briarcliff High School alumnus/alumna for their outstanding achievements, service to their communities and/or service/support of the Briarcliff School district. The honor is intended to be granted annually as part of the annual High School Awards celebration.

Nomination Process

Nominees must be graduates of Briarcliff High School and must have graduated at least ten years prior to the school year in which they are nominated.

Nominations should be submitted to the Briarcliff High School Principal, Diana Blank, using the nomination form attached by February 1, 2023 via email (dblank@briarcliffschools.org) or hard copy to:

Briarcliff High School

444 Pleasantville Road

Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510

Attention: Diana Blank, Principal

The Distinguished Alumni nomination process and nomination form is accessible via the Briarcliff High School homepage, under the Community tab or through this link here.

Selection Criteria

The award is intended to recognize an alumnus/alumna for outstanding, noteworthy achievement in one or more areas:

Professional achievement (or Military) success demonstrated by notable career accomplishments

Service to Society – Extraordinary community involvement in their own community, for their college or university, the Briarcliff community and/or society in general

Service and Support of the Briarcliff school community

Service with our Government and/or Military

Selection Process

The Principal of the High School will appoint a Committee consisting of no less than three to five members to review the nominations and determine which, if any, of the nominees will be selected as an honoree. The Committee will consist of community members and may, but is not required to, include alumnus/alumna, the High School administration, and faculty member(s).

If the Committee selects a nominee, the nominee will be informed of the honor and invited to the High School. A plaque with the recipient’s photo and biography will be put on display in the High School lobby.