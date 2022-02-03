Black Diamonds Academic Success Students receive Darryl Francis Youth Award

Black Diamonds Academic Success (BDAS) announced that two of their students recently received the Darryl Francis Youth Award from the City of Peekskill Youth Bureau. Kyle Cousins, BDAS President and Malik Culberson, BDAS Vice President, both seniors at Peekskill High School, were recognized for their leadership, scholarship, and community service.

Fellow BDAS member Nathaniel Martinez gave his reflections on the life and legacy of Dr. King during the event, following the theme “The Service We Give.”

Martin McDonald, Executive Director of the Black Diamonds, says of these two young men, “they both exemplify what the Black Diamonds are all about; Scholarship, Community Service and becoming leaders in the community.”

Kyle has several college acceptances and will be studying sports engineering (sports health management) in the fall.

Malik has been accepted to SUNY Purchase and will pursue a career in Acting.

For more information about the Black Diamonds Academic Success contact Martin McDonald, Executive Director, phone:(914) 294-4950, email: mmcdonaldbdas@gmail.com.