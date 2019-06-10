BHS Senior Letitia Chan Receives Westchester Chemical Society Award

Senior Letitia Chan was honored by the Westchester Chemical Society for “Outstanding Scholastic Performance in High School Chemistry” at the Society’s annual awards symposium on April 24.

“Letitia did exceptional work in both honors chemistry and AP chemistry,” said chemistry teacher Dr. Robert Saar. “She was an Avogadro exam winner in 2017 and a national finalist in the chemistry Olympiad competition in 2018,” he continued.

Letitia will be attending the University of Pennsylvania in the fall as part of a special program integrating chemistry, math, and biology.