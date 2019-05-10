Briarcliff Manor

BHS Named to the 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance 2019  

May 10, 2019
Ian Becker, Justin Duffy, Kyle Harris, Katlyn Herman, Andrew Kanovsky, Bryan Ngan, Kevin O’Donnell and BHS Math teacher Jennifer Murphy represented BHS at the W!se Financial Literacy award ceremony at the NY Stock Exchange. (Not pictured: student Ava Marie Melnychuk.)

BHS placed 44th on the 2019 ranking of the “100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance. Congratulations to students Ian Becker, Justin Duffy, Kyle Harris, Katlyn Herman, Andrew Kanovsky, Bryan Ngan, Kevin O’Donnell, and Ava Marie Melnychuk and to BHS Math teacher Jennifer Murphy who represented BHS at the award ceremony at the NY Stock Exchange where each of the 100 schools was recognized 

Principal Debora French said, “Empowering our students to take control of their future and ensure that they are able to achieve financial well-being through education and conversation is especially important as many of them are on the cusp of making their first major financial decisions including taking on student loans and applying for credit cards.” 

W!se is a leading educational nonprofit offered at high schools in 48 states dedicated to  developing the financial literacy of young Americans. Being placed on the “100 Best” ranking means that students earned outstanding scores on W!se’s national standardized Financial Literacy Certification Test.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Flea and Tick Medications and Lime Disease Prevention in Dogs and Cats 

Main Street School Students Welcome Best-Selling I Survived Author

Sleepy Hollow College and Career Fair 

Renowned Primatologist Jane Goodall Inspires Pocantico Students via Skype 