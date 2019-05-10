BHS Named to the 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance 2019  

BHS placed 44th on the 2019 ranking of the “100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance.” Congratulations to students Ian Becker, Justin Duffy, Kyle Harris, Katlyn Herman, Andrew Kanovsky, Bryan Ngan, Kevin O’Donnell, and Ava Marie Melnychuk and to BHS Math teacher Jennifer Murphy who represented BHS at the award ceremony at the NY Stock Exchange where each of the 100 schools was recognized.

Principal Debora French said, “Empowering our students to take control of their future and ensure that they are able to achieve financial well-being through education and conversation is especially important as many of them are on the cusp of making their first major financial decisions including taking on student loans and applying for credit cards.”

W!se is a leading educational nonprofit offered at high schools in 48 states dedicated to developing the financial literacy of young Americans. Being placed on the “100 Best” ranking means that students earned outstanding scores on W!se’s national standardized Financial Literacy Certification Test.