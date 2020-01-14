BHS Girl Up Club Raises Funds and Awareness

The Briarcliff High School Girl Up Club held an “unbelievably successful” event at Value Drugs in Briarcliff Manor in December according to Karla Constantinou, BHS Science teacher and club advisor.

The drive, benefitting women and children escaping domestic violence and seeking shelter at My Sister’s Place, a Westchester-based organization that has combated domestic violence since 1976, collected toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo/conditioner, shaving cream, razors, lotion or body wash, deodorants, tampons and more for the residents.

“In addition… we received $184 in cash donations,” said Constantinou, adding that she will use the funds to “purchase large packs of toothpaste, soap, and shampoo/conditioner at BJ’s.”

Girl Up Club, which exists in high schools throughout the nation, is part of an initiative of the United Nations Foundation. Girl Up aims to develop future global leaders who have an interest in UN programs that aid adolescent girls throughout the world. The lack of access to education for girls and young women and other timely issues are discussed at meetings that plan fundraisers and activities designed to raise awareness worldwide. Boys and girls are welcome at Girl Up meetings.

B4 – Karla Constantinou, BHS Science teacher and Girl Up club advisor, poses with club members (left to right) Sofia Lee, Muriel Oppong, Sara Sam-Zee-Moi, Micheila Wells and Kushie Kandarla outside Value Drugs in Briarcliff Manor.