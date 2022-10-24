For the Local Good

‘Be the Change’ at Irivington’s Main Street School for Unity Day

October 24, 2022
Main Street School fourth and fifth grade students observed Unity Day, the signature event of National Bullying Prevention Month, on Oct. 19. Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District.

Dressed in their orange shirts, Main Street School fourth and fifth grade students observed Unity Day, the signature event of National Bullying Prevention Month, on Oct. 19.

During the day, the students wore their shirts and participated in a student-led character-building assembly before gathering on the school’s lawn to form “Be the Change!” to express their commitment to be kind and help stop bullying.

As part of the campaign, the students raised money for PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, which leads social change to prevent childhood bullying, and Be A Friend Project, which brings peer support to young victims of bullying through deliveries of letters. Throughout the school year, fourth and fifth graders will participate in the Be A Friend Project by writing letters to students to let them know that they matter, and they are not alone.

“We celebrated kindness, friendship and our community, joining others around the country also wearing orange uniting together against bullying – united for kindness, acceptance and inclusion,” Principal Joyce Chapnick said.

“We strive for a kind, respectful and inclusive environment at Main Street School,” Chapnick said. “It is our hope that our daily efforts to embed character building, as well as our special events related to character building, will foster a positive environment in which children can learn.”

Special thanks to the students in the fifth-grade leadership team who created a presentation to introduce the project to their peers. They presented in each classroom, made posters, and wrote and shared announcements about it throughout October.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended For You

Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill to Hold Annual Turkey Trot Race to Benefit Fred’s Pantry and Combat Food Insecurity

Todd Students Practice Positive Affirmations and Mindfulness

WCC Hosts Great Chefs Culinary and Wine Series

Ossining School District Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Roosevelt School

About the Author: User Submitted