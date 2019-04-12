Pocantico

Author of Inspirational “I Love Me” Book Series Visits Pocantico Hills 

April 12, 2019
Author Julia Davis Pocantico Hills School. 
Author Julia Davis poses with her sister, June Carver, and niece, Ty’Asia Carver, during her visit to Pocantico Hills School.

Julia Davis, author of the I Love Me book series, encouraged children in grades 3-5 to love and accept themselves as they are during her recent visit to Pocantico Hills School. 

Davis, who lives in Atlanta, said she strives to inspire and empower children to think positively about themselves in her books 

Davis’ sister, June Carver, a member of the Diversity Committee and the mother of fifth-grader Ty’Asia, read a few of Davis’ books, with help from Ty’Asia, for whom she wrote “I Love Me … and My Big Dreams.” Some of her books are about characters who have a disability or serious illness. 

The author asked children to say something positive about the student next to them and gave high-fives when they did. When she couldn’t hear someone well, she said, “Speak loud and proud.” 

Fourth-grader Mia Gurreri found Davis inspiring. “I love to write, and I always thought maybe one day I could make a book and she helps me think of ideas,” she said. 

Davis’ visit was organized by the Pocantico Hills PTA, the Diversity Committee and the school library.

