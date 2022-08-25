Area Teachers Attend HHREC Summer Educator’s Tour of Holocaust Memorials

Social studies and English teachers from Westchester County joined with others from across the U.S. for the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) Educators’ Study Tour of Holocaust museums and historic sites in Germany and Poland this summer.

Co-Director of Education Steve Goldberg and professional tour guide Gerrit Book led a two-week series of educational seminars designed to offer insight into the history of the Jewish Community in Germany and Poland, trace the origins of the Holocaust, and tour monuments and memorial sites. The tour included stops at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, the Brandenburg Gate, Auschwitz-Birkenau, the former Warsaw Ghetto, and Sachsenhausen, a former concentration camp in Oranienburg, Germany.

Teachers who participated in this educational tour of historic sites earned 90 CTLE hours for completing the program, and those from the Lower Hudson Valley received a $2,100 honorarium.

“Our sponsorship of this educational mission enables our teachers to enhance their understanding of this dark period in human history by literally ‘walking the walk’ where the Holocaust was conceived and implemented.” said Steve Goldberg, HHREC Co-Director of Education. “They also can see how the perpetrators have memorialized their victims through unique monuments. This life-changing experience will impact their teaching in the years to come.”