Annual Rose Day Welcomes First-Graders to the Tarrytowns 

The 29th Annual Rose Ceremony, held this year on October 8th, is a long-standing and beloved tradition in which first graders from W.L. Morse cross the stage to receive a rose and a T-shirt from Sleepy Hollow High School seniors welcoming them into the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns.

Senior and Executive Board Vice President Sarah Laub told the younger students to get ready for the vast experiences that await them over the next 11 years and that, given the opportunity, she would go back in time to begin the journey again.

“You are about to begin a long road of learning, discovering, and creativity that you will remember for the rest of your lives. Get ready to join new clubs and sports and to form new friendships that will last a lifetime,” she said.

SHHS Principal Dr. Tracy Smith noted that the day commemorates the “first major steps [students] take as they begin their educational journeys.”

A poignant moment during the ceremony occurred when the Sleepy Hollow High School Chorus sang the song “Child of Tomorrow,” encouraging the children to go forth and follow their dreams.

In the spring, first– and twelfth-graders will reconvene as the first-graders present a rose to the seniors.

Morse Principal Torrance Walley told the younger students, “Remember, when you are kind to others, others will be kind back.”