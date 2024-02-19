African Women’s Education Fund Unveils 20th Anniversary Logo by CHHS Artist

The African Women’s Education Fund is celebrating the beginning of its 20th anniversary year in style, with a reception at the Croton River Artisans Gallery on Sunday, February 25, between 3 and 5 pm. The event will honor two Croton Harmon High School artists, both of whom designed 20th anniversary logos in a competition held by AWEF. The first place winner is Aya Nakamura and the second place winner is Mikayla Thomas. The first and second place winners’ artwork will be on display, and food and beverages will be served.

The African Women’s Education Fund is a grassroots not-for-profit organization whose mission is to educate young women in Africa. The operating board covers all costs, so 100 percent of donations go toward the education of young women.

The Croton River Artisans Gallery is located at 9 Old Post Road South, Croton-on-Hudson, NY.