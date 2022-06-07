A Tree Grows in Montrose

On Arbor Day, a group of Green Team members from Hendrick Hudson High School and members of Montrose Business Association (MBA) met on Veterans Hill in front of the high school to plant a young white pine tree, donated by MBA.

Green Team advisor Stephanie Geiger said the students will care for the tree over the years. They will also learn from it, calculating a variety of environmental metrics over time, such as the amount of carbon dioxide the tree captures from the atmosphere.

“We are always looking for ways to reach out to the community and our schools,” said MBA President Dennis Malles. “Arbor Day provided a perfect opportunity for us to work together with the students to make a positive contribution here on campus.”

The tree will grow to 50-70 feet tall, according to Geiger, and she hopes it will be appreciated for its shade and beauty.