Arts & Culture

A Parents’ Guide to Music Classes — Newborns to Kindergarten

September 12, 2021

Alexia Tate

Music Together with Alexia
musictogetherwithalexia.com 

Every week, babies, toddlers, preschoolers and parents play together musically. 

Peekskill, Croton-on-Hudson, Cold Spring (in person and virtual)
———————– 

Flor Bromley 

Fiesta! with Flor Bromley 
Free, bilingual (English/Spanish) music program for children 0-5 years old with a parent/caregiver. Teaches Spanish through music, movement, puppetry, and theater-based games.
Hendrick Hudson Free Library, Montrose
henhudfreelibrary.org/1205-2/ 

Croton Free Library, Croton-on-Hudson
crotonfreelibrary.org/kids-programs/   

Amy Hersh 

Rock ‘N’ Roll for Little Ones 
Children and caregivers dance and sing with singer-songwriter-guitarist Amy Hersh, who plays kids classics, folk songs, and rock favorites.
For newborns to Kindergarten.  

Hendrick Hudson Free Library, Montrose
henhudfreelibrary.org/1205-2/ 

Croton Free Library, Croton-on-Hudson
crotonfreelibrary.org/kids-programs/   

Rose Coen 

Musical Round-Up 
Rose Coen uses seamless transitions from song to song using props and movements in each 30-minute class. Children are encouraged to express themselves through dancing, singing, and imaginative play.
Croton Free Library, Croton On Hudson
crotonfreelibrary.org/kids-programs/  
Rose Coen, info@rosecoen.com 

Field Library Children’s Room 
Field Library, Peekskill 
fieldkids.wordpress.com 

More Family Music Programs in Westchester 

Cumbia For Kids
Offering residency programs that takes Colombian music, culture, and dance into the community, in a hands-on workshop setting. The residency presents weekly workshops (designed according to budget and time frame), with units covering the four geographical regions of Colombia, each with their distinct music and dance traditions, instruments, and culture.
folkloreurbano.com 

Zoom Music & Movement 
Irvington Public Library 
irvingtonlibrary.org/programs/children 

Baby/Tots: Songs In A Circle Time
Registration required 
Briarcliff Manor Public Library 
abgkaplan@wlsmail.org 

Time for Twos Live!
Ossining Public Library 
ossininglibrary.org/children/programs 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

HELP WANTED  (Understatement of the Year) 

A Fine New Place for Fine Art Arrives in Verplanck 

Journaling: Dialing 9/11 

Peekskill Prepares to Future Proof its Public Library  

About the Author: Angela Bosco