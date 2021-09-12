A Parents’ Guide to Music Classes — Newborns to Kindergarten

Alexia Tate Alexia Tate

Music Together with Alexia

musictogetherwithalexia.com

Every week, babies, toddlers, preschoolers and parents play together musically.

Peekskill, Croton-on-Hudson, Cold Spring (in person and virtual)

Flor Bromley Flor Bromley

Fiesta! with Flor Bromley

Free, bilingual (English/Spanish) music program for children 0-5 years old with a parent/caregiver. Teaches Spanish through music, movement, puppetry, and theater-based games.

Hendrick Hudson Free Library, Montrose

henhudfreelibrary.org/1205-2/

Croton Free Library, Croton-on-Hudson

crotonfreelibrary.org/kids-programs/

Amy Hersh Amy Hersh

Rock ‘N’ Roll for Little Ones

Children and caregivers dance and sing with singer-songwriter-guitarist Amy Hersh, who plays kids classics, folk songs, and rock favorites.

For newborns to Kindergarten.

Hendrick Hudson Free Library, Montrose

henhudfreelibrary.org/1205-2/

Croton Free Library, Croton-on-Hudson

crotonfreelibrary.org/kids-programs/



Rose Coen Rose Coen

Musical Round-Up

Rose Coen uses seamless transitions from song to song using props and movements in each 30-minute class. Children are encouraged to express themselves through dancing, singing, and imaginative play.

Croton Free Library, Croton On Hudson

crotonfreelibrary.org/kids-programs/

Rose Coen, info@rosecoen.com

Field Library Children’s Room

Field Library, Peekskill

fieldkids.wordpress.com

More Family Music Programs in Westchester

Cumbia For Kids

Offering residency programs that takes Colombian music, culture, and dance into the community, in a hands-on workshop setting. The residency presents weekly workshops (designed according to budget and time frame), with units covering the four geographical regions of Colombia, each with their distinct music and dance traditions, instruments, and culture.

folkloreurbano.com

Zoom Music & Movement

Irvington Public Library

irvingtonlibrary.org/programs/children

Baby/Tots: Songs In A Circle Time

Registration required

Briarcliff Manor Public Library

abgkaplan@wlsmail.org

Time for Twos Live!

Ossining Public Library

ossininglibrary.org/children/programs