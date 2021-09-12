A Parents’ Guide to Music Classes — Newborns to Kindergarten

Alexia Tate
Music Together with Alexia
musictogetherwithalexia.com
Every week, babies, toddlers, preschoolers and parents play together musically.
Peekskill, Croton-on-Hudson, Cold Spring (in person and virtual)
———————–
Flor Bromley
Fiesta! with Flor Bromley
Free, bilingual (English/Spanish) music program for children 0-5 years old with a parent/caregiver. Teaches Spanish through music, movement, puppetry, and theater-based games.
Hendrick Hudson Free Library, Montrose
henhudfreelibrary.org/1205-2/
Croton Free Library, Croton-on-Hudson
crotonfreelibrary.org/kids-programs/
Amy Hersh
Rock ‘N’ Roll for Little Ones
Children and caregivers dance and sing with singer-songwriter-guitarist Amy Hersh, who plays kids classics, folk songs, and rock favorites.
For newborns to Kindergarten.
Hendrick Hudson Free Library, Montrose
henhudfreelibrary.org/1205-2/
Croton Free Library, Croton-on-Hudson
crotonfreelibrary.org/kids-programs/
Rose Coen
Musical Round-Up
Rose Coen uses seamless transitions from song to song using props and movements in each 30-minute class. Children are encouraged to express themselves through dancing, singing, and imaginative play.
Croton Free Library, Croton On Hudson
crotonfreelibrary.org/kids-programs/
Rose Coen, info@rosecoen.com
Field Library Children’s Room
Field Library, Peekskill
fieldkids.wordpress.com
More Family Music Programs in Westchester
Cumbia For Kids
Offering residency programs that takes Colombian music, culture, and dance into the community, in a hands-on workshop setting. The residency presents weekly workshops (designed according to budget and time frame), with units covering the four geographical regions of Colombia, each with their distinct music and dance traditions, instruments, and culture.
folkloreurbano.com
Zoom Music & Movement
Irvington Public Library
irvingtonlibrary.org/programs/children
Baby/Tots: Songs In A Circle Time
Registration required
Briarcliff Manor Public Library
abgkaplan@wlsmail.org
Time for Twos Live!
Ossining Public Library
ossininglibrary.org/children/programs