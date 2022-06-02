4 Tips to Study More Efficiently

Wishing that your studying sessions would yield more results? Well, you’re probably just using the available time to the max! In this article, we collected top tips to help you with that! Read on to become the best student that you can be!

1. Study with the “pyramid technique”

Thanks to the preparatory reading we have just talked about, you will be able to organize yourself in such a way as to face a “pyramid” study, so to speak:

Give importance above all to the fundamental and salient concepts;

Followed by secondary information;

In turn, flanked by less important details;

To conclude with what are mostly irrelevant concepts, curiosity.

If you are able to discern important information from unnecessary information, you will be able to carry out a selective and reasoned study, saving a lot of time. Think that, if you organize yourself well, you could even get to prepare for exams in 7 days (several exams, not all)!

2. Use Quick Reading Techniques

Quick reading can be of great help! It seems strange to say, but reading is wasting a lot of time, especially when maybe we are distracted. It may happen that by reading a sentence we are convinced that we have not understood its meaning and then we go back to reread it from the beginning.

By this, I don’t mean that if you don’t understand the meaning of what you’ve read you have to give a damn and go on anyway, it wouldn’t make any sense! But if you were able to read faster, not word by word, but sentence by sentence, even if it were necessary to stop for a moment on a particularly complicated concept, you would still have saved some time.

If you’re curious to try your hand at it, in this article I’ll explain how to practice speed reading in just three steps! It might be a bit tricky at first, but once you learn, you’ll notice the difference.

3. Rework, Simplify and Connect

You can be sure that you have truly learned something only when you are able to rework the thought in your own words and, above all, when you can explain it by simplifying it as much as possible (so that even your grandmother would be able to understand you).

To achieve this degree of simplification, you can make concept maps, mind maps, or schemes, taking care to highlight the main concepts well to distinguish them from the secondary ones. Once this is done, try to expose them aloud, also making connections between various concepts that come to you there and then during the exposure.

With schematizations, it will already be easier for you to remember all the concepts you need to know, but if you want to fix the information learned in your mind even better, you can use memory techniques. Over the years, I have seen so many techniques (too many perhaps) and I have selected the ones that are the best for me, I will talk about them in-depth in this article: Memorization techniques for university exams? Here are the 4 super useful ones.

4. Repeat Following the Right Pattern

You will agree with me that if on Monday you have to take a 700-page exam, on Sunday you will not be able to review the entire program, it would be “a challenge”, right? Indeed, to put the dots on the “i’s”, trying to pass most of the exams the day before can often give you a lot of confusion (and, at that point, not even a quick study method can save you)!

How to do it then? Just manage the reviews with cunning! I talked about it in the free videos: you have to review the information in time and a little at a time, following the pattern “after 1 hour, after 1 day, after 1 week, after 1 month”. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, I recommend you click on “free videos” above and watch the video.

I hope these considerations on how to study well and quickly will help you prepare for your exams. With the right commitment, you can study up to 240 pages a day. Remember that I am available for any questions you may have and I will be very happy if you show that you have appreciated my advice by sharing them with your friends!

Conclusion

Employ these tactics in your studies and your efficiency will go through the roof.