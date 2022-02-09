Pocantico

Pocantico Considers Offering Pre-K for 3-year-olds

February 9, 2022
Pocantico English as a New Language teacher Joy Scantlebury works with a pre-kindergarten student who had recently arrived in this country. (This is a photo from September 2021.)

Pocantico Hills is exploring the possibility of offering early childhood programming for 3-year-olds.

Superintendent Rich Calkins recently sent a letter asking families to complete a survey about the need and viability of such a program. The intent would be to offer it at no cost for district residents.

Early childhood education provides a strong foundation for successful learning, ensuring children excel academically, socially and emotionally. It also provides opportunities to assess and address children’s needs through early intervention services.

“An Early Childhood program would also allow us to create community-building opportunities for families,” Mr. Calkins wrote. “It would be a wonderful, engaging and fun experience for your children.”

The superintendent said during a December Board of Education meeting that the proposal has been a big topic of discussion among staff members. “We’re looking forward to further discussions about that, and we’ve had great conversations with community members too.”

