1,000 Books Project Feeds Children’s Love of Reading 

Many people may associate the Covid-19 pandemic with binge-watching TV and movies. Others have buried themselves in books.

Four elementary school students in Ossining have joined the ranks of binge-readers by completing the Ossining Staff Development Center’s 1,000 Books Project.

“There’s a quote that’s going around lately that’s being shared in these times: Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are,” said teacher Mary Catherine Hillman.

The awardees were Isabella Valler, Aiden Sherman, Julia Grullon, and Keshar Borse.

“The habit of visiting the library frequently for story time, playtime, borrowing books plus accomplishing the 1,000 Books Project had indeed sparked so much fascination for her to learn early without any pressure/burden,” Charisse Vallar, Isabella’s mother, wrote in a note to Hillman.