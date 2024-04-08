Westchester County’s 56th Annual Salute to Seniors Set for County Center May 30

In celebration of Older Americans Month, Westchester County is holding its 56th Annual Salute to Seniors event at the Westchester County Center on Thursday, May 30 from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm. Salute to Seniors is an opportunity for businesses and non-profit organizations to showcase their products and services to more than 2,000 seniors across the County.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “I am excited that our annual Salute to Seniors event is returning to the Westchester County Center. Salute to Seniors is our premier event in the County for the senior community, and we look forward to an event that will foster connections and provide access to programs, services and resources for seniors to stay healthy and maintain their independence.”

Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services Commissioner Mae Carpenter said: “Our Salute to Seniors event is an opportunity to celebrate our seniors throughout the County while providing an environment of fun for them to explore aging. This year’s theme, Powered by Connections, aligns with our Salute to Seniors event as we connect our senior population with access to available programs and resources for them to thrive and maintain their quality of life.”

Attendees will have an opportunity to connect with companies and organizations such as recreational groups, residential and health care facilities, government offices, wellness activities, hospitals, assisted living centers, financial providers, social service resources and more. In addition to exhibitors, there will be demonstrations, workshops and live entertainment to enjoy.

Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are available online at westchesterpartnership.org/salute-to-seniors/. For those who are interested in participating, please complete the form and send with payment to

Events To Remember

Attention: Amanda Seebeck

100 Clarewood Drive, Unit 3J, Hastings on Hudson, NY 10706

Applications for the 56th Annual Salute to Seniors must be submitted by Wednesday, May 1 to reserve a booth. For additional information, please contact Amanda Seebeck at (914) 218-3968 or via email at AmandaS@EventsRemember.com.