Washington Engine of The Tarrytowns Volunteer Fire Department to Participate in 9th Annual Statewide “Recruitny” Weekend

Recruitment Open House to Help Increase Number of Volunteer Firefighters to be Held in Tarrytown on April 27

As part of the ninth annual RecruitNY statewide initiative, Washington Engine will open its doors to area residents so they can learn about what it takes to be a volunteer firefighter in their community.

The past several years have been challenging for volunteer fire departments across New York State, as many are struggling with decreased membership and increased call volume. Like most volunteer fire departments, the <insert name of your fire department> needs to bolster its ranks so it can continue to provide the optimum and necessary level of protection for its residents.

As part of RecruitNY, on <insert date Saturday, April 27 and/or Sunday, April 28> between <time-time>, the <insert name of your fire department> located at <insert FD address and name of town> will join volunteer fire departments across the New York State at their respective firehouses for a unified recruitment drive. Not only will RecruitNY be an opportunity to highlight the rewards and responsibilities that come with being a volunteer firefighter, it will also raise public awareness about the need for volunteers.

Throughout the day, the members of Washington Engine will conduct tours of the station and firefighter apparatus, allow visitors to try on firefighter gear, and provide activities and fascinating informational opportunities throughout the firehouse for visitors. The fire department will discuss the requirements to be a volunteer as well as conduct demonstrations, answer questions, and let visitors know how to get involved in the fire departments.

Last year, more than 350 fire departments across the state held recruitment open houses. FASNY is planning for an even higher turnout this year.

“Come help your community, make friends, and have fun,” said John Pardo, Captain of Washington Engine. The Tarrytown Fire Department responds to over 700 calls per year. “Our department responds to active fires as well as alarm activations, reports of Carbon Monoxide or Natural Gas, motor vehicle fires?accidents and various other types of service calls. We encourage residents to come see what we do and volunteer to help us,” Said Assistant Chief Bryan Meade/

Over the years, FASNY has worked exceptionally hard to build and deploy a multi-tiered plan for helping New York State’s 1,700-plus volunteer fire departments recruit more than 25,000 new volunteer firefighters across the state by utilizing federal SAFER grant funds for programs including the “Fire in You” advertising campaign, FASNY HELP community college tuition reimbursement program and recruitment training classes.

Established in 2011, RecruitNY is a joint undertaking by the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY), the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs (NYSAFC), Association of Fire Districts of New York State, Volunteer Fire Police Association of the State of New York, and County Fire Coordinators Association of the State of New York.

Recruitment Open House to Help Increase Number of Volunteer Firefighters to be held at 157 White Plains Road in Tarrytown on April 27 from 10 AM-3 PM

For area residents looking for more information visit www.Tarrytownfd.com or email mcoffey@tarrytownfd.org