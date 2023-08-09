United Way Awards $150,000 in Grants to Non-Profit Organizations Across the Region

United Way of Westchester and Putnam (United Way) is proud to announce the awarding of grants totaling $150,000 to 29 deserving nonprofit organizations across the region. This significant investment in our community is a testament to United Way’s commitment to fostering a vibrant, inclusive, and resilient Westchester and Putnam.

The grant process was highly competitive, with United Way receiving an impressive 165 proposals. The selected recipients represent a range of nonprofits, each with a unique mission and vision, but all sharing a commitment to improving the lives of individuals and families who are ALICE in our community.

“We are thrilled to support these outstanding organizations,” said Tom Gabriel, president and CEO of United Way. “Each one of them is doing critical work to address the pressing needs of our community and we are proud to partner with them in their efforts.”

In a significant step showing United Way’s commitment towards furthering diversity and inclusion, more than 50% of the grantees are led by a person of color or a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, awards were given to nonprofits with a diverse set of board members to reflect United Way’s dedication to ensuring that our grantmaking reflects the diversity of our community.

“Thank you to the United Way of Westchester and Putnam for selecting Y-COP as one of this year’s recipients of the Community Impact Grant Award, it is truly appreciated,” said Henry Wilson, executive director of Youth Community Outreach Program (Y-COP). “We are very proud of the work we’re doing and the tremendous impact we’re having in Mount Vernon and the surrounding communities, directly touching the lives of so many youths and their families.

Unfortunately, in many instances where there are school age programs, and the child eventually ages out (typically at 13) there aren’t any plans put in place to continue to work with them during those very impressionable and vulnerable times. This grant will help further our efforts to keep our children engaged and provide them the support they need well into their teenage years.”

In addition to supporting established organizations, United Way is also committed to nurturing new and emerging nonprofits. This year, five nonprofits are receiving funding from United Way for the first time. These organizations bring fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to addressing the challenges facing our community.

United Way of Westchester and Putnam is deeply committed to creating lasting change in our community. Through strategic investments in local nonprofits, United Way is helping to build a stronger, more inclusive Westchester and Putnam.

The 2023 Community Impact Grant recipient organizations are:

914 United Inc.

Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon

Boys & Girls Club of New Rochelle

Westchester Parks Foundation for Camp Morty

Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill

Child Care Council of Westchester

Community Center of Northern Westchester

Community Resource Center

Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Putnam County

Feeding Westchester

Food Bank of the Hudson Valley

Foster Teen Employment Network, Inc.

Hearts & Homes for Refugees

Legal Services of the Hudson Valley

Life Progressive Services Group, Inc.

The Matthew Wallace Foundation

Project Morry

Neighbors for Refugees

Ossining Padres Hispanos

Pro Bono Partnership

Westchester Community Opportunity Program, Inc / Putnam CAP

SPARC

The RDC Center for Counseling & Human Development

The STEM Alliance

Trinity United Methodist

Westchester Library System

Women’s Enterprise Development Center, Inc.

Y-COP of Mount Vernon, Inc

YMCA of Central and Northern Westchester