Tarrytown Police Department Honors Distinguished Performances

On Monday May 20, 2019 the Village of Tarrytown Police Department held a Departmental Awards Ceremony at the Tarrytown Village Hall. In attendance was the Mayor, the Board of Trustees, additional Village Officials and family members of the award recipients. During the ceremony, numerous members of the department were recognized for their distinguished performance of duty throughout the past year. These duties included but are not limited to; conducting criminal investigations, arrests of criminal offenders and rendering emergency first aid. Listed below are the award recipients and the classification of award(s) they received.
Commendation
- Detective Sergeant Joseph Barosa (2)
- Retired Detective Brian Byrnes
- Detective David Kapica
- Detective Michael McGee (2)
Excellent Police Duty
- Detective Sergeant Joseph Barosa
- Sergeant Frank Giampiccolo (2)
- Sergeant Christopher Cole
- Sergeant Andrew Jones
- Sergeant Christopher Caoili (2)
- Sergeant Brian Macom (2)
- Retired Sergeant Anthony Palazzola
- Retired Detective Brian Byrnes
- Detective David Kapica
- Detective Michael McGee
- Police Officer Matthew Toth
- Police Officer Patrick Dumser
- Police Officer Matthew Garro (2)
- Police Officer Denny Vazquez
- Police Officer Michael Gagliardi
- Police Officer Blake Butler
- Police Officer DaVonn Warner (4)
- Police Officer Ian Yearwood (2)
- Police Officer Douglas Weeks (3)
- Police Officer John Garro
- Police Officer Adam Turcotte
- Meritorious Police Duty
- Sergeant Dennis Smith
- Sergeant Brian Macom (2)
- Sergeant Sean Hagan (Greenburgh PD) (GDATF)
- Police Officer Jason Murtagh
- Police Officer Patrick Dumser (2)
- Police Officer Matthew Garro
- Police Officer Manace Infante
- Police Officer Samantha Schubert
- Police Officer Michael Gagliardi (2)
- Police Officer Douglas Weeks
- Police Officer Christopher Schettino
- Detective Brian Hennessy (Dobbs Ferry PD) (GDATF)
- Detective Mark Delia (Greenburgh PD) (GDATF)
- Police Officer Justin Bottiglieri (Hastings PD GDATF)
Unit Citation: Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force
- Sergeant Sean Hagan Greenburgh Police Department
- Sergeant Steven Dougherty Sleepy Hollow Police Department
- Sergeant Kevin Johnson Irvington Police Department
- Detective Brian Hennessy Dobbs Ferry Police Department
- Detective Ron Perkins Ardsley Police Department
- Detective Mark Delia Greenburgh Police Department
- Detective Dan Tarantino Ardsley Police Department
- Police Officer Patrick Dumser Tarrytown Police Department
- Police Officer Antonio Guzzo Sleepy Hollow Police Department
- Police Officer Justin Bottiglieri Hastings Police Department