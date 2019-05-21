Tarrytown Police Department Honors Distinguished Performances

On Monday May 20, 2019 the Village of Tarrytown Police Department held a Departmental Awards Ceremony at the Tarrytown Village Hall. In attendance was the Mayor, the Board of Trustees, additional Village Officials and family members of the award recipients. During the ceremony, numerous members of the department were recognized for their distinguished performance of duty throughout the past year. These duties included but are not limited to; conducting criminal investigations, arrests of criminal offenders and rendering emergency first aid. Listed below are the award recipients and the classification of award(s) they received.

Commendation

Detective Sergeant Joseph Barosa (2)

Retired Detective Brian Byrnes

Detective David Kapica

Detective Michael McGee (2)

Excellent Police Duty

Detective Sergeant Joseph Barosa

Sergeant Frank Giampiccolo (2)

Sergeant Christopher Cole

Sergeant Andrew Jones

Sergeant Christopher Caoili (2)

Sergeant Brian Macom (2)

Retired Sergeant Anthony Palazzola

Retired Detective Brian Byrnes

Detective David Kapica

Detective Michael McGee

Police Officer Matthew Toth

Police Officer Patrick Dumser

Police Officer Matthew Garro (2)

Police Officer Denny Vazquez

Police Officer Michael Gagliardi

Police Officer Blake Butler

Police Officer DaVonn Warner (4)

Police Officer Ian Yearwood (2)

Police Officer Douglas Weeks (3)

Police Officer John Garro

Police Officer Adam Turcotte

Meritorious Police Duty

Sergeant Dennis Smith

Sergeant Brian Macom (2)

Sergeant Sean Hagan (Greenburgh PD) (GDATF)

Police Officer Jason Murtagh

Police Officer Patrick Dumser (2)

Police Officer Matthew Garro

Police Officer Manace Infante

Police Officer Samantha Schubert

Police Officer Michael Gagliardi (2)

Police Officer Douglas Weeks

Police Officer Christopher Schettino

Detective Brian Hennessy (Dobbs Ferry PD) (GDATF)

Detective Mark Delia (Greenburgh PD) (GDATF)

Police Officer Justin Bottiglieri (Hastings PD GDATF)

Unit Citation: Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force